Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,253 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,217,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after buying an additional 359,970 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REZI opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

