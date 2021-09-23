AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Plans $0.65 Dividend

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6468 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of AeroCentury stock traded up $11.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.88. 352,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,999. The company has a market capitalization of $83.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33. AeroCentury has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94.

In other news, CEO Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 11,677 shares of AeroCentury stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $336,180.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harold M. Lyons sold 3,946 shares of AeroCentury stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $114,789.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,791 shares of company stock valued at $601,251 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

