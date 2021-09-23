AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 2,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 80,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.
AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $91.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.