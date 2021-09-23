AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 2,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 80,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $91.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AerSale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AerSale in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AerSale by 192.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AerSale in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in AerSale in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

