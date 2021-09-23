Aethlon Medical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,398 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,399% compared to the average volume of 376 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

AEMD stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.57. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

