Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 37.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after buying an additional 385,598 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 8.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. lifted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 57,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,564. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

