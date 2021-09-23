AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Raised to C$10.50 at Desjardins

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target increased by analysts at Desjardins from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

