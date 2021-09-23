Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $21,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after buying an additional 1,294,607 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,295,000 after buying an additional 336,090 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 891,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,556,000.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

