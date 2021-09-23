Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Head-To-Head Survey

Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of FirstCash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aiadvertising and FirstCash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstCash 1 2 2 0 2.20

FirstCash has a consensus price target of $93.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.32%. Given FirstCash’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FirstCash is more favorable than Aiadvertising.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aiadvertising and FirstCash’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.68 -$1.27 million N/A N/A FirstCash $1.63 billion 2.15 $106.58 million $3.01 28.87

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Aiadvertising.

Profitability

This table compares Aiadvertising and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26% FirstCash 7.09% 9.63% 5.25%

Risk and Volatility

Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.1, meaning that its stock price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FirstCash beats Aiadvertising on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aiadvertising Company Profile

AiAdvertising, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia. The company was founded in July 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

