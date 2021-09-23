Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Up 7.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $51.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as high as $49.06 and last traded at $48.91. 92,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,056,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.