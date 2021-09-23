Alerus Financial NA Cuts Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

