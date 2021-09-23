Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,052,000 after buying an additional 3,920,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,863 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after buying an additional 995,070 shares during the last quarter.

Alkermes stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

