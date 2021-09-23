Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $151.51 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.51.
ALLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $108.09 on Monday. Allakos has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average of $97.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.90.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allakos by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Allakos by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Allakos by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allakos by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allakos by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allakos
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
