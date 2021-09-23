Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $151.51 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.51.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $108.09 on Monday. Allakos has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average of $97.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allakos by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Allakos by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Allakos by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allakos by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allakos by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

