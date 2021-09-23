Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Now Covered by Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.
NASDAQ AOSL opened at $28.62 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.66.
In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $53,205.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,957 shares of company stock valued at $224,831. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $564,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 481.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 33,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.