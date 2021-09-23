Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Now Covered by Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $28.62 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.66.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $53,205.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,957 shares of company stock valued at $224,831. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $564,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 481.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 33,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.