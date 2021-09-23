Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $21.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,840.26. 25,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,110. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,407.70 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,788.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,497.19. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,378 shares of company stock valued at $373,253,187. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

