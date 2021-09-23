Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $23.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,829.35. The stock had a trading volume of 39,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,584. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,756.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,457.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

