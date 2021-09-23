Alphasimplex Group LLC Cuts Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,389 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 67,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,856. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

