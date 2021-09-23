Alphasimplex Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Alphasimplex Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,471,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after buying an additional 705,924 shares during the last quarter.

MD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.23. 4,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

