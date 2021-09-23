Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.81.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.03. The stock had a trading volume of 65,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

