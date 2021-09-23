Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $930,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.50.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GNRC traded up $11.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $454.00. 5,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $428.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

