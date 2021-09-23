Alphasimplex Group LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 42,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. VEREIT comprises 1.0% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in VEREIT during the first quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 828.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in VEREIT by 627.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

VEREIT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,404. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.