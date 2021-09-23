Alphasimplex Group LLC Makes New $484,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.17. 20,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

