Alphasimplex Group LLC Reduces Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Alphasimplex Group LLC trimmed its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. 1,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,613. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.