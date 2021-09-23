Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,550 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Altabancorp worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Altabancorp by 150.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altabancorp by 222.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.26 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALTA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

