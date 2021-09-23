American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 2,096 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

BSBR stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

