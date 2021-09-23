American Century Companies Inc. Buys 2,262 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,695 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of WSFS opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

