American Century Companies Inc. Buys 479 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 394,017 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,851,000 after acquiring an additional 168,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,867,000 after acquiring an additional 165,748 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,679,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $199.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

