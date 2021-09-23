American Century Companies Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after buying an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Insperity by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,668,000 after purchasing an additional 622,496 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Insperity by 70.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 500,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Insperity by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

NYSE NSP opened at $107.25 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock worth $4,844,427 over the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

