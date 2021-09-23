American Century Companies Inc. Has $377,000 Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $193,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $206,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of FLS opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

