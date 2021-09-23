American Century Companies Inc. Sells 40,100 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.