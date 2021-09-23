American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives C$4.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOT.UN. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

HOT.UN opened at C$4.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$315.33 million and a PE ratio of -5.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.21.

In other news, Director Robert Francis O’neill acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,528,948.35.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.