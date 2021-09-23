American Metal & Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Metal & Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:AMGY opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. American Metal & Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
American Metal & Technology Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for American Metal & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Metal & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.