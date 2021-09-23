American Metal & Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Metal & Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AMGY opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. American Metal & Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

American Metal & Technology, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of precision casting, machining, mold design and manufacturing in China through its wholly owned subsidiaries. It manufactures investment casting and machined products, including valves, pipe fittings, regulators, dispensers, machinery spare parts, marine hardware, water treatment parts, automotive and airplane accessories and other equipment parts based upon customer requirements.

