American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $182.00 Average PT from Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AWK opened at $177.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average is $161.98. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

