Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s current price.

COLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

COLD stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

