Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.61 Million

Brokerages expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to post $247.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.12 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $321.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $976.15 million, with estimates ranging from $942.18 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 294,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.