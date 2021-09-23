Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.61 Million

Brokerages expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to post $247.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.12 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $321.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $976.15 million, with estimates ranging from $942.18 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 294,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

