AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after acquiring an additional 375,607 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,465,000 after acquiring an additional 53,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $960,860 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMN opened at $114.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.02.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

