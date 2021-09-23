Amon (AMN) Trading 3% Lower This Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Amon has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $4,658.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00133615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00045094 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

