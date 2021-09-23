Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 484.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 262.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,423. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02.

