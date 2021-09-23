Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $215.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $119.00.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $173.85 on Monday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.