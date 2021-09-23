Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. 8X8 reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

EGHT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

In other 8X8 news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $125,881.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,436.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,645 shares of company stock worth $1,936,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.13. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

