Analysts Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%.
Shares of AJRD opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.46.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.
