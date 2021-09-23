Analysts Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 419,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after buying an additional 164,028 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 98.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.