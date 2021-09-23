Analysts Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Penn Virginia reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $7.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

PVAC stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 10,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,036. The stock has a market cap of $870.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

