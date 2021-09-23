Analysts Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Sunnova Energy International posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million.

NOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,703,000.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,271. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.