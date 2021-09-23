Analysts Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRHC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,103 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,811,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $761.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

