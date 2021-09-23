Analysts Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post sales of $524.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.90 million and the lowest is $511.50 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $305.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAL. TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.95. The company had a trading volume of 482,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.62. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

