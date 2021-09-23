Analysts Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Post $0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.76. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

In other Catalent news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $112,258.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $52,568.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,076. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $137.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average is $113.80. Catalent has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

