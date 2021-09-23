Analysts Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Announce $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to report earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 264,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.77. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

