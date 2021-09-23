Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.12 Million

Brokerages expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report $205.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.90 million to $205.33 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $205.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $847.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $844.59 million to $849.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $882.36 million, with estimates ranging from $876.40 million to $888.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NTCT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.09. 386,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.