Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.00 Million

Analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report $175.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported sales of $149.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $657.50 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. 350,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,949. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.90. Photronics has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $38,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 254,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,843,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

