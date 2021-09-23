Analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 18.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $926,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 90.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 113,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.05. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.