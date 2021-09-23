Analysts Expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.26 Million

Analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to announce $18.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $19.00 million. Veru posted sales of $11.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $68.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $82.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $87.22 million, with estimates ranging from $78.57 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.46.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Veru in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veru by 1,877.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Veru in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Veru by 58,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.25. 635,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -924.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. Veru has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.